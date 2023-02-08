OnePlus Pad with Dimensity 9000 processor debuts in India

OnePlus launched the much-awaited OnePlus Pad alongside OnePlus 11 5G in India on Tuesday. The OnePlus Pad is going to be an premium flagship offering. The Pad features a flagship MediaTek processor, a high refresh-rate display, a long-lasting battery, and more. The Pad has Dolby Atmos support and comes with a stylus support, and a keyboard accessory (OnePlus Magnetic keyboard).

OnePlus Pad specs and feature

The OnePlus Pad sports an all-metal unibody build with a circular camera bump positioned in the center of the landscape orientation. The camera bump houses a 8MP sensor. The device has an 8MP selfie camera. The Chinese manufacturer introduced the OnePlus Pad in a ‘Halo Green’ color variant.

It is equipped with an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7:5 aspect ratio. The display has a 2800 x 2000 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision support. The bezels around the display are slim.

The OnePlus tablet is powered by an flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which was unveiled over a year ago. This chipset is built on a 4nm process node. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard.

OnePlus offers a massive 9,510mAh battery under the hood in the tablet. The battery supports 67W fast-charging. The company claimed that its tablet will deliver full-day usage with ease, along with 1-month standby. Though the company has not confirmed the OS of the Pad, the tablet seems to run OxygenOS. The other features include cellular data sharing, cross-screen file transmission, and more.

OnePlus Pad comes with quad speakers that has Dolby Atmos support. It deliver an omnibearing sound tech to provide an immersive audio experience. The OnePlus Pad also comes with stylus support (OnePlus Stylo), a keyboard accessory (OnePlus Magnetic keyboard), and a folio case. In terms of dimension, it is 6.54mm thickness and weighs 552 grams.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Pad will be available for pre-order in India, United States, Europe, and the Middle East in April. The company didn’t reveal the price of its first tablet at the event. We may know the price after some days.