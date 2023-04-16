OnePlus Pad price leaked ahead of launch in India, Check details

OnePlus has already announced the OnePlus Pad in India in February 2023. However, the Pad has not been launched in India yet and we do not have any ideas about the price too. Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted about the prices of the upcoming tab in India.

The tipster has revealed that the OnePlus Pad will cost Rs 39,999 during the time of launch. However, OnePlus is expected to offer some bank offers as they launch the tab in India. We might also get exchange benefits on the tab too. OnePlus has mentioned the details of the tab in its website. We have also mentioned the same below.

Specs and features

OnePlus Pad offers an all-metal unibody build with a circular camera bump positioned in the center of the landscape orientation. The rear camera offers a 13MP sensor. The device has an 8MP selfie camera too.

It is equipped with an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7:5 aspect ratio. The display has a 2800 x 2000 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision support.

The tab is powered by a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset with ARM G710 MC10 GPU.

This chipset is built on a 4nm process node. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard.

OnePlus offers a massive 9,510mAh battery under the hood in the tablet. The battery supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast-charging. The OnePlus tab offers OxygenOS 13.1. The other features include cellular data sharing, cross-screen file transmission, and more.

OnePlus Pad comes with quad speakers that has Dolby Atmos support. It delivers an omnibearing sound tech to provide an immersive audio experience. The OnePlus Pad also comes with stylus support (OnePlus Stylo), a keyboard accessory (OnePlus Magnetic keyboard), and a folio case. In terms of dimension, it is 6.54mm thickness and weighs 552 grams.