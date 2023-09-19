OnePlus Pad Go tablet confirmed to launch in India on October 6, Design revealed

OnePlus has confirmed to launch the new Pad Go tablet in India on October 6. The Chinese manufacturer has also revealed the design of its upcoming OnePlus Pad Go tablet. OnePlus released its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, seven months back in January. The tablet is expected to cost significantly less than the current OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus has shared the images of the upcoming tablet which has revealed some of the design details. The Pad Go was seen in a lighter shade of green, which looks a bit like the colour of the OnePlus Pad. The design and even the dimensions seem very similar to that of the OnePlus Pad. It was seen sporting a two-tone finish featuring a mix of matte and glossy finishes called “Twin Mint at the back. It seems to sport an aluminum frame. It features curved corners and thin bezels on the front. The spun metal finish on the back is also gone. It sports a single camera unit at the rear.

The images has also made it clear that the OnePlus Pad Go has a physical button for both power and volume, which was also seen in the OnePlus Pad. It continues to feature four speakers, one near each corner. However, the Pad Go seems to have a slot of some sort. It could either be used for expandable storage, SIM, or both.

The name and the ‘All Play, All Day’ tagline suggest this model may be more focused on battery life. OnePlus has confirmed that the tablet will be equipped with 11.3 inch 2.4k display which will provide crisp, clear, and vibrant binge experience. The tablet is expected to ship with Android 13-based OxygenOS 14, featuring a bloatware-free UI.

The company has not revealed any other information about the tablet’s specifications. It will likely come with a slower chipset and lower refresh rate display.

the OnePlus Pad Go is likely to be priced in the range of around Rs 30,000. It will rival Realme Pad 2, Xiaomi Pad 6, and even the 9th Gen iPad.

Also Read: OnePlus To Launch OxygenOS 14 Based On Android 14 On September 25