OnePlus Pad design officially teased for the first time, Launch on Feb 7

OnePlus is set to launch its first Android tablet OnePlus Pad alongside the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R on February 7. The Chinese company has teased the design of the tablet ahead of its official debut. The OnePlus Pad’s official poster has been released by the company on its official Twitter account for India.

OnePlus has named the tablet ‘OnePlus Pad’ in the shared poster, which shows the design of the rear panel of the device. The device has been confirmed to hold a single camera on the rear end, placed at the top centre. This is an unusual placement as most tablets and phones now house the cameras on the top-left rear panel. The OnePlus logo is prominently visible below the camera.

The tablet has been teased an olive green colour variant, but there might be a black optio as well. The front design of the OnePlus Pad has also been revealed partially. The front panel of the OnePlus Pad seems to have narrow bezels, which is likely placed in order to prevent accidental touches.

Apart from these, we can expect to see the regular buttons and ports on the tablet. The volume and power buttons could be placed in the sides of the device, and the bottom would include the Type-C port for charging. The tablet could have the speaker grilles at the top and bottom edges.

Though, the company has not revealed much information about the specifications of the device yet. The leak reports about the OnePlus Pad has revealed some of the specifications. The device will likely sport an 11-inch display that will offer a high refresh rate and Full-HD resolution with L1 widevine certification.

As per rumours, OnePlus Pad could be priced above Rs 25,000 in India. In comparison, Oppo and Realme offer their tablets at different price category in India. OnePlus could offer a mid-premium tablet with moderate specifications to gain an edge over players such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and Lenovo.

The OnePlus Pad will compete with Xiaomi Pad 5 and Realme Pad X. These tablets have the latest software and support multi-window to run two apps simultaneously. Both tablets support 5G, Bluetooth-enabled accessories. OnePlus is rumoured to launch its first keyboard on February 7.

Apart from the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus will also launch OnePlus TV Q2 Pro (65-inch), OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and two smartphones on February 7.