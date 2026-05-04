OnePlus Pad 4 launched: 144Hz display, flagship chip, price starts Rs 59,999 in India

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Chinese tech brand OnePlus has introduced its latest premium tablet, the OnePlus Pad 4, in India with high-end specifications aimed at productivity and entertainment users.

The tablet features a large 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and sharp clarity. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Running on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, the device offers PC-like multitasking features such as resizable windows, drag-and-drop support, and enhanced file management. It also includes AI-powered tools like AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Translate, and AI Recorder with real-time transcription.

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The OnePlus Pad 4 comes equipped with an eight-speaker setup featuring spatial audio support, along with a large vapour chamber for efficient cooling. It houses a 13,380mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging and is claimed to deliver long hours of video playback and gaming.

In terms of pricing, the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹59,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs ₹64,999. With bank offers, prices can drop to ₹54,999 and ₹59,999 respectively. The tablet will go on sale from May 5 via online and offline platforms.

The device will be available in Dune and Sage Mist colour options and also supports accessories like the OnePlus Stylo Pro and a smart keyboard for enhanced productivity.

Also Read: iQOO Z11 may launch in India soon with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and 9020mAh battery