OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds Pro images leak ahead of official launch

OnePlus is all set to unveil the Nord 4 smartphone along with Pad 2 tablet, Watch 2R smartwatch, and Nord Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds at an event in Milan, Italy on July 16, 2024. Ahead of the official launch, the images of the Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro has surfaced online.

The images looks like they are from official sources. However, there was no images of the smartphone.

OnePlus Pad 2

According to reports, the OnePlus Pad 2 will be debuted as the international version of the OnePlus Pad Pro, which was announced in China last month. It features incredibly similar looks to the original OnePlus Pad, but on the inside it gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

It is rumored to come in two RAM/storage combos: 8/128GB and 12/256GB. The tablet will have a 12.1-inch 144 Hz LCD screen with 900-nit peak brightness, and a 9,510 mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging.

OnePlus Watch 2R

The Watch 2R also launched in China already, though over there it’s simply known as one version of the OnePlus Watch 2. Internationally, the brand doesn’t want any confusion and thus it’s applied the “R” moniker signifying a slightly less expensive product than the one bearing the same name sans the “R”.

Nord Buds 3 Pro

The Nord Buds 3 Pro will apparently be “the pinnacle of mid-range ANC earbuds”. That’s a lofty goal for sure.

They’re expected to land in Mint and black, to perfectly match the Nord 4’s colorways. These will undoubtedly be billed by the brand as the perfect complement to that smartphone.