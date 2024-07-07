OnePlus Pad 2 specifications leaked ahead of launch, will not be a complete new tablet

OnePlus Pad 2, the latest product by the company will be unveiled on July 16 in an event in Milan, Italy. During the event, the company will also be unveiling Nord 4, Nord Buds 3 Pro TWS earphones as well as the Watch 2R. Even though OnePlus has not said anything about the OnePlus Pad 2, the latest leak has revealed the specifications of the upcoming tablet.

The source of the leak has claimed that the OnePlus Pad 2 will be launching in India on July 16. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will be available in two memory options- 8GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB.

When it comes to the specifications of the device, the OnePlus Pad 2 will offer a 12.1” 144Hz LCD that offers a 3000*2120 px resolution. The peak brightness is 900nits and it supports Dolby Vision. The tablet offers six speakers in it and the cameras offered on it are a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The tablet will get a 9510 mAh battery that offers 67W wired charging support.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus Pad 2 is quite similar to the OnePlus Pad Pro that is available in the global markets. The source also mentioned that OnePlus will be including the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus, Folio Case as well as Smart Keyboard in India.

