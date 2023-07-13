OnePlus Open foldable smartphone launch details tipped, Know expected specs

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone very soon. According to the latest leaks, OnePlus is reportedly set to launch their new ”OnePlus Fold” on August 29. The smartphone was first teased in the Cloud 11 launch event where the company launched OnePlus 11.

According to the report by SmartPrix citing tipster Arvind, the upcoming OnePlus foldable smartphone will be either called OnePlus V Fold or OnePlus Open and will debut on August 29. However, Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has suggested that device will be called OnePlus Open.

Previous reports have also suggested that the smartphone will be released in China first and then will be launched for global audiences including India and US.

OnePlus Fold expected specifications

The upcoming folding smartphone is expected to feature a 7.8 inch 2K AMOLED primary display. There will also be a 6.3 inch AMOLED outer display. Both the displays will get a standard refresh rate of 120 Hz. At the core the OnPlus Fold is expected to be powered by a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will be paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50 MP primary shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS), 48 ultra-wide shooter and a 32 MP periscopic lens placed on the rear panel. It will also get a dual 32 MP front camera.

The rear camera will be placed in the round camera module that is placed at the top-centre of the device (rear) with Hasselblad collaboration. The Fold is also expected to get a leather finish at the back panel. The rumours also suggested that the foldable phone will be available in multiple colour variants including black, gold and green colour options.