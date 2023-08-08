OnePlus Open foldable phone price tipped ahead of launch

OnePlus is preparing to enter the foldable phone market with the launch of its first-ever foldable smartphone called as the OnePlus Open. Ahead of any official announcement, a new leak has hinted at the possible Indian pricing for OnePlus Open.

OnePlus Open Price in India

Known tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the price of the device on a Twitter post. The tweet made by the tipster was captioned as “OnePlus has the strongest lineup this year” and includes a list of the company’s smartphones alongside their prices. The list contains the price of the OnePlus devices such as Nord CE 3 Lite (Rs 20K ), Nord CE 3 (Rs 30K), Nord 3 (Rs 40K), OnePlus 11R (Rs 50K), and OnePlus 11 (Rs 60K). All these phones has already been launched. However, the list also contained another device, which has not been launched that is OnePlus Open.

According to the tipster, the ultra high-end foldable smartphone will be priced under Rs 1.2 lakhs.

However, the company has not officially launched the device or revealed its pricing details yet. So, this may come true or not. But, if we took this price range to consideration then the OnePlus Foldable smartphone will be priced lower than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Apart from this, the tipster did not reveal much details about the Foldable phone. So, we will get all details after the phone’s launch.

Meanwhile, the prior leak reports suggested that the brand’s first foldable phone was expected to launch sometime this month. However, as of yet OnePlus has not made any official regrading the device launch timeline.