OnePlus Open Apex Edition launched in India: Priced nearly 1.5 lakh

OnePlus has launched a new edition of its foldable smartphone in India called the OnePlus Open Apex Edition. The new edition of OnePlus Open comes at a price of Rs 1,49,999. The new edition is available in a fresh red shade with a leather finish on the rear.

It is the new edition of OnePlus Open, which was launched in October last year at a price of Rs 1,39,999.

the OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes with a new VIP mode that can be toggled by moving the Alert Slider to the top position. The VIP mode can be used to blocks access to the cameras, microphones, and more for enhanced privacy.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition India price and availability

OnePlus Open Apex Edition is offered in a single Crimson Shadow colour with a leather back panel. The price of the foldable smartphone is set at Rs 1,49,999 for the single 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage option.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition specifications

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. It supports expansion of RAM up to 12GB. It runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and features a 7.82-inch (2,268×2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display. It also has a 6.31-inch (1,116×2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen.

The phone boasts a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Sony LYT-T808 CMOS primary camera, a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel secondary camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is equipped with various sensors including accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, e-compass, flick-detect sensor, and ambient light sensor. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock for authentication. Additionally, it has an X-axis motor.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes with a 4,805mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.