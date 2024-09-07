OnePlus Open 2 Could be the thinnest foldable ever, Launch expected in 2025

Advertisement

OnePlus will likely launch its next-generation Open 2 in 2025. The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be the thinnest foldable ever made by any company. It will even be thinner than the OnePlus Open, that made debut as the thinnest foldable and the lightest in the market in October 2023.

Later, Honor overtook the OnePlus Open with the thinner foldable phone. Now, its is being said that the OnePlus Open 2 will be the rebranded OPPO Find N5. The details of the OPPO Find N5 have been leaked online, and thus, it gives us an idea about what the Open 2 would look like.

OnePlus Open 2



A popular tipster that goes by the name Digital Chat Station (DCS) shared some details about the upcoming OPPO Find N5. He said that the device will feature a 2K resolution display with a 50MP Sony large bottom triple-camera system at the rear. The large lens design will continue. One of the key details he shared was that the device would be even thinner and lighter. The body thickness is expected to be 9mm and this time, the device could also be waterproof.

If this is true, and the OnePlus Open 2 is indeed the rebranded OPPO Find N5, then we can expect the thinnest foldable phone ever in the coming year. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The tipster even said that this time around it should be “record-breaking” thinness.

The OPPO Find N5 is expected to be an alert slider and a water-resistant design. The device is also tipped to sport a 6000mAh battery with an “ultra-flat” folding screen. It will be interesting to see what’s in store.