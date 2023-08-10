OnePlus now offers a lifetime screen warranty for smartphones with green line issue

OnePlus has announced lifetime screen warranty for smartphones affected by strange green line issues. The company has received many complaints regarding the strange “green line” issue with OnePlus smartphone screens.

According to Android Authority, OnePlus will offer a lifetime screen warranty for those affected by the green line screen issue. However, this service will be limited to India only.

The OnePlus smartphone users who have been affected by the “green line” screen issue will be able to cover the cost of a screen repair on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series devices.

Many OnePlus smartphones with OLED panels seem to have been showing a persistent green line. So, the company decided to address the growing number of complaints by offering customers in India a lifetime screen warranty for affected devices. F

Apart from this, OnePlus will also offer an upgrade discount to select users. This allows users to upgrade to a new OnePlus device, but only if the purchase is made online.

According to the company, this policy is only applicable to customers in India at the moment.