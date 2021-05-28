OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update for OnePlus Nord in India. The phone is also receiving the May 2021 Android security patch with the update.

The update will be released out in a phased manner and all devices are expected to receive it in the coming few days. The update is also expected to reach European and Global markets soon.

The new OxygenOS update brings improvements to some system, network, camera, and file manager for the OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus Nord was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and later received an Android 11 update in March 2021.

OnePlus Nord was launched in July last year with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus Nord changelog

A detailed changelog of the update for OnePlus Nordhas been posted on the OnePlus forum. The OxygenOS 11.1.1.3.AC01DA update has a size of 420MB.

The update comes with system fixes for many known issues and brings improved system stability. OnePlus has also improved the speed of the Wi-Fi connection.

OnePlus has also brought fixes for the many display and camera issues such as display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode, the camera being unresponsive while setting a profile picture in Contact, frame-drop issue in the video camera, failing Flash effect in some situations, and the delay that occurred when switching to the front camera under time-lapse mode.

OnePlus has also rolled out the May 2021 Android security patch with update.

The company has recommended users to update the phone using a high speed Wi-Fi connection and to put the handset on charge because of its large size.

OnePlus has shared that the smartphone must have more than 30 percent battery and at least 3GB of storage before updating the OnePlus Nord.

If you have not received the update notification then you can check it manually on your handset by going to Settings > System > System update.

OnePlus Nord specifications

It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 11. It is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with Adreno 620 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone also sports a quad camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel depth shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, it has a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

OnePlus Nord has a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.