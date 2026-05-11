OnePlus Nord CE6 price, specifications, get Rs 2,000 instant discount

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OnePlus recently launched the Nord CE6 as the newest addition to its lineup in India. The Nord CE6 is said to be the lesser version of the recently launched Nord 6. It is cheaper than the Nord 6 with similar specs.

OnePlus has claimed that the Nord CE6 sports the same design, display as the Nord 6. Except for that it has a different chipset, lesser number of cameras, and a smaller battery than the Nord 6. The device is also offered in lesser memory and storage configurations.

OnePlus Nord CE6 specs

Body build: plastic frame and back; IP68/IP69K rated for dust and water resistant, MIL-STD-810H compliant.

plastic frame and back; IP68/IP69K rated for dust and water resistant, MIL-STD-810H compliant. Display: 6.78″ AMOLED, 144Hz, 3840Hz PWM, HDR, 800 nits (typ), 1800 nits (HBM), 3600 nits (peak), 1272x2772px resolution, 19.61:9 aspect ratio, 450ppi.

6.78″ AMOLED, 144Hz, 3840Hz PWM, HDR, 800 nits (typ), 1800 nits (HBM), 3600 nits (peak), 1272x2772px resolution, 19.61:9 aspect ratio, 450ppi. Chipset: Qualcomm SM7635-AC Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4 nm).

Qualcomm SM7635-AC Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4 nm). Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; UFS 3.1; non-expandable storage.

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; UFS 3.1; non-expandable storage. OS/Software: Android 16.

Android 16. camera: 50 MP main sensor f/1.8, 27mm, 1/2.88″, 0.61µm, PDAF, OIS; Wide (main) : 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm, 1/2.88″, 0.61µm, PDAF, OIS.

50 MP main sensor f/1.8, 27mm, 1/2.88″, 0.61µm, PDAF, OIS; : 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm, 1/2.88″, 0.61µm, PDAF, OIS. Front camera: 32 MP with f/2.0, 21mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 0.7µm.

32 MP with f/2.0, 21mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 0.7µm. Camera features: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS, OIS; Front camera : 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS.

4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS, OIS; : 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS. Battery: 8000mAh with 80W wired charging, 55W PPS, 13.5W PD, 27W reverse wired, Bypass charging.

8000mAh with 80W wired charging, 55W PPS, 13.5W PD, 27W reverse wired, Bypass charging. Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.2, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LHDC 5, Infrared port.

5G, Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.2, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LHDC 5, Infrared port. Misc: Fingerprint reader ,stereo speakers.

Fingerprint reader ,stereo speakers. Dimension: 162.5×77.5×8.5mm, 215g;

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Offers

OnePlus has set a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256 GB. The company has listed Rs 2,000 instant discounts for the HDFC bank credit card customers.

The company is also offering Rs 200 off on the OnePlus Nord CE6 Sandstone Magnetic Case with OnePlus Nord CE6. Meanwhile, the customers buying the phone can also get OnePlus SUPERVOOC 100W Dual Ports GaN can also get Rs 300 OFF on OnePlus SUPERVOOC 100W Dual Ports GaN Power Adapter Lite with phone.