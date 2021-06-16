OnePlus Nord CE 5G to go on sale on Amazon India from 12pm today, check the offers here

The sale of OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is going to start in India on June 16 (today) on 12pm. This mid-range smartphone which was launched last week has kept the smartphone enthusiasts on their toes.

The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India website. The initial prices of the smartphone will begin at Rs 22,999. Customers using HDFC bank credit cards will get Rs 1000 off on the purchase.

If the customers are purchasing the device on June 16 and 17 through amazon pay, they are entitled to Rs 500 cash back instantly. Additionally, optional benefits worth Rs 6,000 are also provided by Reliance Jio with the purchase.



The OnePlus Nord CE 5G price is available in three combinations of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. While the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 22,999, the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 24,999 and the 12GB RAM variant costs Rs 27,999.

Speaking about the specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes gets a 6.43-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate. According to OnePlus, the device is 7.9 mm thick and weighs 170-grams, which makes it sleekest offerings since the OnePlus 6T.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with Adreno 619 GPU. In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a triple camera setup at the rear along with a selfie camera.

The triple camera setup consists of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP mono sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The Nord CE packs a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging support of 30W, which can charge the device from 0 to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes. The device gets a 3.5 headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone will be offered in three colour variants of Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray.