OnePlus Nord CE 5G Tipped To Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 64MP Camera; Pre-Orders From June 11

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is scheduled to be launched on June 10. Some key specification details of the upcoming phone has been leaked ahead of its launch. The upcoming flagship is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 750G SoC and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to debut on June 10 at the company’s Summer Launch Event along side new OnePlus TV U-series models.

The new smartphone is expected to be a successor of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that was launched earlier in Europe and North America.

Android Central has reported that the budget pone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood which is a bit lower than the original OnePlus Nord that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The report also added that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and it will have a 16-megapixel camera sensor hole-punch cutout at the front to capture selfies and for video chats.

The smartphone will likely feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. As the phone is named OnePlus Nord CE which stands for Core Edition, it is expected to come with all the core specifications of the OnePlus Nord.

The phone will be unveiled on June 10 at 7pm IST along with the OnePlus TV U series.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for pre-order from June 11 and will likely go on open sale from June 16.

While the OnePlus TV U series models will go on their first sale the same day as launch for Red Cable club members and will go on open sale from June 11.