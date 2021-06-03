OnePlus’s next mid-range device, Nord CE 5G will be unveiled in India on June 10. Now, the full specification details of the phone has been leaked ahead of its official release.

Earlier, the company has also already teased some of its features. The leak has been made by tipster Yogesh in collaboration with MySmartPrice.

The phone is tipped to feature a 90Hz AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup and will feature the Snapdragon 750G chipset.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset, along with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The smartphone is expected to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

The phone may pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging, The battery is claimed to charge up to 70 Per cent in just 30 minutes.

Also Read: OnePlus 9T Tipped To Feature A 120Hz LTPO OLED Display

The handset could sport a triple camera system on the rear that includes a 64 MP main camera from Omnivision, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP depth shooter. At the front, the Nord CE 5G will have a 16 MP snapper to capture selfies.

The device is tipped to have a single down-firing speaker and both the frame and the back are made of plastic while the screen is covered with glass).The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Nord CE 5G will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack and the handset is going to be 7.9mm thick.

The Pre-orders of the phone is set to start in India from June 11.

Talking about the price of the phone, the tipster has previously suggested that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be cheaper than the current OnePlus Nord which has a starting price of Rs. 24,999.