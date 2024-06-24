OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch in India tonight: All we know so far about price, specs

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will soon be launched in India tonight at 7PM. The device is expected to arrive with better features and to deliver enhanced performance in comparison to its predecessor OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

OnePlus has confirmed that the device will come with a 5,500mAh battery supported by 80W fast charging technology, and a 120Hz AMOLED display that has Aqua Touch technology, which enable the screen to respond to even wet hands.

Here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Launch: Where to watch

OnePlus will livestream the launch event of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G online via its YouTube channel. The link will go live shortly.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Specs (Expected)

The device will likely feature a boxy design with a large display and boxy design with a large display. The confirmed features of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite includes a 120Hz AMOLED display incorporating Aqua Touch technology. The display will have a peak brightness of 2,100nits. The device will draw power from a 5,500mAh battery supported by 80W fast charging technology.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which was also revealed with recent Geekbench sightings. The device is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen operating at FHD+ resolution.

It will likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel camera. There is no information about the other rear camera lenses yet. But, soon the doubts will be cleared after its launch.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Expected price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will likely be a mid-range device with price ranging around Rs 20,000. The new OnePlus phone will likely be available for purchase via Amazon and OnePlus India site.

Also Read: Check the confirmed specifications of OnePlus Ace 3 Pro ahead of its launch