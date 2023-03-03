OnePlus Nord CE 3 may launch in July, Specifications leaked

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. It is expected to be called OnePlus Nord CE 3. Though the company has not revealed the launch date of the rumoured device yet, some reports have suggested that it will launch the Nord CE 3 later this year.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also planning to soon launch Nord 3 smartphone, which will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 device released in July 2021.

The full specifications and release date of this OnePlus smartphone have been leaked online. As per the leak report, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will likely launch on July, while the OnePlus Nord 3 is also expected to launch between mid-June and July.

Tipster Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: @OnLeaks) has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 will come equipped with a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This contradicts previous leaks that suggested the phone was likely to have an IPS LCD screen.

The Nord CE 3 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 782G chipset under the hood. It will be paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the device is tipped to sport three cameras at the back. The camera unit will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The handset will likely have a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The selfie camera will be housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The phone might also have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company is expected to offer a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, as per the report. The connectivity options on the upcoming handset will likely include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.

