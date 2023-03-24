OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 launch date in India revealed by company

OnePlus has revealed the launch date for the Nord CE 3 Lite as well as Nord Buds 2 in India. Both of them will launch on April 4, 2023. As expected the Nord CE Lite as well as the Nord Buds 2 will be available for purchase on Amazon as well as on OnePlus website in India. The company has teased about the same on its official Twitter handle recently.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is the successor to the Nord CE 2 Lite while the Nord Buds 2 is the successor to the Nord Buds. The teaser video released by the company reveals the design of both the products.

Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Smartphone offers Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 UI out of the box.

A 6.7 inch IPS LCD display is expected on the device and the refresh rate of the device is 120Hz. When it comes to battery of the device, it supports 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging. When it comes to cameras, the Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to offer 64MP primary sensor along with 16MP sensor for the front camera. The back camera of the Smartphone is expected to offer two addition cameras (2MP + 2MP).

When it comes to storage variants, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to be offered in 6GB RAM +128 GB storage and 8GB RAM +128GB storage.

Offers

For those buyers who are planning to buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite should opt for early bird benefits. Under the offer, buyers can get a free OnePlus product, extended warranty plan as well as exciting bank offers. Other offers include 2 months free YouTube Premium Subscription along with additional exchange discount.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are quite similar to its predecessor in terms of appearance. On the other hand, we do not have any idea about the specifications of the TWS earbuds. We hope that they have some upgrades over the older generation of earbuds.