OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launched in India: All you need to know

OnePlus has finally launched the much-anticipated Nord CE 3 Lite along with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 in India. The entry-level devices bring notable hardware at an affordable price. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G flaunts a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Price, availability

While the Nord CE 3 Lite price in India starts at Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM /128GB option, while the higher 8GB/256GB storage variant costs Rs 21,999. The phone comes in two colour options such as Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray with a glossy finish. The device will go on sale via OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and other retail stores starting April 11.

Launch offers on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G include a flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount on purchases made using ICICI cards and EMI transactions. Furthermore, the phone will be available with no-cost EMI options.

Specifications

The Nord CE 3 Lite is the successor to last year’s Nord CE 2 Lite. It comes with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor inside a bigger chassis. You get a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has 0:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, 391ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display has a hole punch cutout in the centre, which houses a 16MP selfie camera.

The Nord CE 3 Lite also gets a higher-res 108MP main camera (versus 64MP in the Nord CE 2 Lite) and a secondary 2MP macro and depth are do-overs. OnePlus has paired the triple camera setup with a LED flash. The rear camera supports different photography modes including AI scene enhancement, slow-motion video, dual view video, HDR, nightscape, portrait mode, and panorama among others. It is also capable of shooting 1080p video at 30 frames per second (fps) and 720p video at 30 fps.

OnePlus’s new smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The inbuilt memory can be expanded virtually by 8GB. The phone come with up to 256GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC wired charging. The company has claimed that the battery can be charged from zero to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Also, the battery is claimed to deliver all-day usage on a single charge. The phone runs OnePlus’s latest OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Nord CE 3 Lite has an updated flat-edged design with what OnePlus describes as a “simple yet charming two-circle camera layout.”

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G also has a Game Focus Mode for gamer. It blocks unwanted notifications and helps prevent ghost touches. Also, OnePlus has equipped the handset with dual stereo speakers with noise cancellation support.