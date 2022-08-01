OnePlus Nord Buds CE launched at just Rs 2299 in India, Sale starts on August 4

OnePlus has launched its latest electronic gadget- OnePlus Nord Buds CE in the Indian market. The Nord Buds CE is available at just Rs 2299 and will be available online as well as offline. The sale of the earbuds will start from August 4 from 12PM. The earbuds will be available at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Flipkart.com as well as offline partner stores.

The important details about the OnePlus Nord Buds CE have been mentioned below in detail.

The Nord Buds CE offers a playback time of 4.5 hours or a phone call time of 3 hours. The combined playback is 20 hours. The flash charge feature is present on the OnePlus Nord Buds CE. Users can get 81 minutes of playback (charging case + earbuds combined) with a charge of just 10 minutes.

The battery capacity is 27 mAh and the charging case is of 300 mAh. The AI noise cancellation feature on the Buds reduces distractions during a call. The gigantic 13.4mm dynamic drivers in the Nord Buds CE are titanium coated for smooth sounds and deep heavy bass that will offer pleasant music. IPX4 rating on the Buds CE means that it is sweat and water resistance. The Bluetooth version is 5.2 while the audio formats that are supported on the device are AAC and SBC. The Wireless range is 10 meters while USB Type-C port is available for charging.

The special features available on the Buds CE include OnePlus fast pair, sound master equaliser, and compatibility with HeyMelody app. The product is available in two attractive features including Moonlight White as well as Misty Grey.

Tap features

Single Tap: A single tap enables play or pause feature

Double Tap: Tapping twice on the buds will enable you to change next track or Answer/ End a call.

Triple Tap: Just tap three times in order to enable voice assistant as well as for entering game mode.