OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro official launch date confirmed, specs revealed

Advertisement

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of the new generation of its mid-range earbuds,-called Nord Buds 4 Pro. As per the announcement of OnePlus, the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India on March 19 at 12PM local time. The upcoming Nord Buds 4 Pro will be launched as the successors to the Nord Buds 3 Pro.

Through a dedicated teaser microsite, the brand promises that the Nord Buds 4 Pro have the ability to create a “quiet space”, but also come with “max bass”. They have 12mm titanium-coated drivers, and support the LHDC codec.

Advertisement

OnePlus says they offer 55dB ANC, AI-enhanced clear calls using six mics, and 3D Spatial Audio as well as Game Sound Spatial Audio. The Nord Buds 4 Pro will have touch controls, including a volume swipe.

It looks like the Nord Buds 4 Pro will be offered in black and white only.

Also Read: OnePlus India CEO shuts down all rumours about company closure