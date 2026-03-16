OnePlus Nord 6 might launch in India soon: Expected price, specs

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OnePlus is reportedly planning to add a new device to the Nord lineup with the launch of OnePlus Nord 6 smartphone. It seems the company is planning to update the Nord lineup after the launch of the Nord 5 lineup, which was launched last year.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to arrive in India in the next few weeks.

OnePlus Nord 6 expected specs

OnePlus Nord 6 has recently been spotted on Geekbench with the CPH2795 model number. The phone is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Turbo 6 that debuted in China a few months back.

The device could come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It could feature up to 12GB of RAM while running on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

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Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar recently shared some other details of the phone including its display, camera and battery.

The tipster stated that the OnePlus Nord 6 could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Apart from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the phone is said to come with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The biggest upgrade from last year could be the addition of IP68/IP69 and IP69K protection, up from the IP65 rating on its predecessor. This means that the Nord 6 could be protected against submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water along with hot/cold water jets.

The phone is also said to come with a massive 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging and 27W of wireless charging. In contrast, the Nord 5 came with a 6,800mAh battery with 80W charging.