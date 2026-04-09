OnePlus Nord 6 launched in India at Rs 35,999, Sale starts today

Advertisement

The OnePlus Nord 6 has launched in India on Wednesday. Oneplus has set an introductory price of Rs 38,999 for the OnePlus Nord 6 smartphone. The device is also being offered with bank discounts to consumers. The device is set to go on sale today that is on April 9 at 12PM local time.

The device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and has a large 9,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC. You can check full details about price, specifications and features of the device below.

OnePlus Nord 6 price

The OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. OnePlus is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on Axis Bank and HDFC bank credit cards. With the bank discount, the effective price goes down to Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

The device is available in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver shades. It will also be available at OnePlus Experience stores and select offline outlets.

OnePlus Nord 6 specs

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord 6 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1272×2772 and a 165Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of a 3,600-nit and is protecte by OnePlus’ Crystal Guard Glass. To reduce flicker and eye strain during night use, the display dims to 2 nits with 3840Hz PWM dimming. Aqua Touch 2.0 keeps the display responsive even with wet or greasy fingers.

It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The chip is further supported by flagship-grade graphene cooling and OnePlus’ own OxygenOS 16 CPU Scheduler to sustain performance over long sessions. It runs Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 on top.

The device sports a 50MP primary camera with the Sony Lytia 600 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide using the OmniVision OV08F sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP camera. It is also equipped with AI editing tools such as Portrait Glow, Eraser, Unblur, and Perfect Shot.

The Nord 6 has a 9,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC and 27W reverse wired charging. OnePlus claims the battery can be charged fully in approximately 70 minutes.

It measures 162.5 x 77.5 x 8.5 mm and weighs 217g. It’s IP66/68/69/69K certified for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certified for ruggedness.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, 5G Advanced support via Reliance Jio, the G2 Wi-Fi chip for congested environments, NavIC positioning, and an IR blaster.