OnePlus Nord 6 India launch date confirmed for April 7

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OnePlus has announced that it’s latest smartphone offering- OnePlus Nord 6 will be launched in the Indian market on April 7, 2026. The OnePlus Nord 6 will make it;s debut as the rebranded version of the OnePlus Turbo 6, which was launched in the Chinese market earlier this year. The OnePlus Nord 6 has similar specifications as the Turbo 6.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which helps it in heavy gaming sessions. It also has a first in segment 165Hz display. Hoiwever, only select games will have the refresh rates above 120Hz in the phone.

The device also has a dedicated Touch Reflex Chip for 3200Hz touch sampling along with Spatial Audio Booster for enhancing in-game audio. The pother features include high-precision 6-axis gyroscope, G2 Wi-Fi chip along with improved 5G connectivity.

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A massive 9000mAh battery powers the device. The large battery supports 80W fast charging.

The phone will be available in three colors: Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch Black. Rumors have also indicated that it could be available in a Naruto Limited Edition.

We don’t know if the pricing of the device will remain similar to the Turbo 6. We also don’t know yet if there will be a Nord CE6 in the form of a rebranded Turbo 6V.

Also Read: Redmi is bringing a Note 15 Special Edition to India next week