OnePlus Nord 4: Check the specs of the device before July 16 launch event

Technology
By Pratyay 0
OnePlus Nord 4 launch
Representative Image

The OnePlus Nord 4 will be launched on July 16 at an event Milan in Italy. The device is tipped to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V but with a different design. The device is not the only product if is rebranded. The OnePlus Pad 2 is also expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Pad Pro tablet.

We have mentioned the expected features of the OnePlus Nord 4 below.

The device is expected to offer a 6.64-inch 1.5K Full OLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 5G SoC will be powering the device for day-to-day purposes. The leaks have suggested that the device will be offered in three colour options and the device will have an alert slider as well.

The OnePlus Pad 2 will be launched in the same event. We have mentioned some features (leaked) of the device below.

The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will be available in two memory options- 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB.

When it comes to the specifications of the device, the OnePlus Pad 2 will offer a 12.1” 144Hz LCD that offers a 3000*2120 px resolution. The peak brightness is 900nits and it supports Dolby Vision. The tablet offers six speakers it and the cameras offered on it are a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The tablet will get a 9510 mAh battery that offers 67W wired charging support.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Ring Might Cost €449 During Launch

Pratyay 5071 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.