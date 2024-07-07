OnePlus Nord 4: Check the specs of the device before July 16 launch event

The OnePlus Nord 4 will be launched on July 16 at an event Milan in Italy. The device is tipped to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V but with a different design. The device is not the only product if is rebranded. The OnePlus Pad 2 is also expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Pad Pro tablet.

We have mentioned the expected features of the OnePlus Nord 4 below.

The device is expected to offer a 6.64-inch 1.5K Full OLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 5G SoC will be powering the device for day-to-day purposes. The leaks have suggested that the device will be offered in three colour options and the device will have an alert slider as well.

The OnePlus Pad 2 will be launched in the same event. We have mentioned some features (leaked) of the device below.

The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will be available in two memory options- 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB.

When it comes to the specifications of the device, the OnePlus Pad 2 will offer a 12.1” 144Hz LCD that offers a 3000*2120 px resolution. The peak brightness is 900nits and it supports Dolby Vision. The tablet offers six speakers it and the cameras offered on it are a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The tablet will get a 9510 mAh battery that offers 67W wired charging support.