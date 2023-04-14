OnePlus Nord 3 might launch soon, Expected price and specs

OnePlus is planning to launch its latest smartphone in the Nord line up soon in India. The phone named OnePlus Nord 3 is reportedly going undergoing testing in the Indian market and other global markets. There have been several leaks about the upcoming device and it has also been spotted on several certification sites.

According to reliable tipster, Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), OnePlus has commenced testing the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone in both India and other global markets. The tipster has also shared details about the possible launch timeline, price range, and key specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be launched in the next six to eight weeks, which means it could be releases between mid-May and mid-June.

The tipster also revealed that the OnePlus Nord 3 will come with a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 1240 x 2772 pixel resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC. It will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor, revealed the tipster. For selfies, the device will likely have a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Brar also said that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone might be packed with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging support. The tipster also predicted that the smartphone will be priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in India.

Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 will succeed the OnePlus Nord 2, launched in July last year, and will offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

