OnePlus Nord 3 might be rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition

The OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone might be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition, suggested reports. According to a fresh leak by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo we have come to know that the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition will launch in March 2023 in China. The same smartphone will be will be launched globally as the OnePlus Nord 3. This means that the smartphone will not have any label of OnePlus 11 series.

Expected Specifications

Unlike the flagship series, the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition will have specs that are suited for mid-range smartphones.

The Ace 2 Dimensity Edition is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a resolution of 1.5K. Under the hood, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone will offer Color OS 13 based on the Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone was recently listed in China’s 3C certification website and had a model number PHP110.

It is tipped that the smartphone will get a 5000mah battery along with 80W fast charging. When it comes to the camera department, the primary rear camera is a 64MP OmniVision OV64M primary sensor and gets OIS too. The other rear cameras are 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2 MP macro sensor. There is a punch-hole display at the front of the smartphone which houses a 16MP camera.

The OnePlus Nord 3 if launched in India will offer Oxygen OS 13 in place of Color OS 13.

Currently, the OnePlus offers OnePlus 11 5G as the premium offering. The price of OnePlus 11 5G starts at Rs 56,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus 11R 5G costs Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant.