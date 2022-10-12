OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Price, specification and everything we know so far

By Sunita 0
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
Representational Image (Picture Credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is expected to launch a new Nord 3 5G smartphone on Oct 24, 2022. As per reports, it will be available in an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is speculated to be available in Black, Gold colour options. The Nord 3 5G will be the successor to the Nord 2 that was launched last year.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Specifications

As per rumor has claimed that this phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device is expected to be powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor.

This phone is rumored to have a 4500 mAh battery. The battery will support specialised fast charging. According to rumors, it will have a 150W Wrap Charging technology. It will run the Android operating system. It will also have a USB-C type port.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Camera

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is speculated to sport a triple camera setup on the rear side, according to reports of 91Mobiles. The system could include a wide-angle 50 megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The camera features could include autofocus.

Rumors suggest that the device will include a single front camera for excellent selfies. It will pack a 16 Megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter on the front.

Price and variant

OnePlus Nord 3 5G price in India is speculated to be Rs 27,999. It is anticipated to have 128 GB of non-expandable internal storage.

You might also like
Technology

Upcoming Apple iPad may come with new Hybrid OLED tech in 2024

Technology

Acer India launches new laptop with stereoscopic 3D gaming

Technology

Reliance Jio touches 600 Mbps 5G speed in Delhi

Technology

Redmi Writing Pad launched in India at just Rs 599, Check details about the device

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.