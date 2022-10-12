OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Price, specification and everything we know so far

OnePlus is expected to launch a new Nord 3 5G smartphone on Oct 24, 2022. As per reports, it will be available in an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is speculated to be available in Black, Gold colour options. The Nord 3 5G will be the successor to the Nord 2 that was launched last year.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Specifications

As per rumor has claimed that this phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device is expected to be powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor.

This phone is rumored to have a 4500 mAh battery. The battery will support specialised fast charging. According to rumors, it will have a 150W Wrap Charging technology. It will run the Android operating system. It will also have a USB-C type port.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Camera

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is speculated to sport a triple camera setup on the rear side, according to reports of 91Mobiles. The system could include a wide-angle 50 megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The camera features could include autofocus.

Rumors suggest that the device will include a single front camera for excellent selfies. It will pack a 16 Megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter on the front.

Price and variant

OnePlus Nord 3 5G price in India is speculated to be Rs 27,999. It is anticipated to have 128 GB of non-expandable internal storage.