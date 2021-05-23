OnePlus is reported to be working on a new smartphone in its Nord lineup. The new smartphone is expected to be launched as the OnePlus Nord 2 or OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord debuted globally back in July 2020.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is reported to be launched soon. However, there is there is very little information about them as of now.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to feature the 5G supported MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset by tipster Digital Chat Station.

The company could possibly launch two new Nord devices this year as last year the brand launched three budget phones.

Also Read: OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Set To Launch In China on May 24

The new handsets are speculated to launch in the second quarter of 2021. The upcoming Nord smartphone is rumored to be unveiled before the end of June.

The company has not revealed any information about the Nord 2 smartphone. So we can wait till the company releases information bout the phone.

The Nord 2 is expected to be priced in the same range as the OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and many more. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and packs a 4,115mAh battery.