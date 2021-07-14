OnePlus Nord 2 specifications and price leaked ahead of its official launch in India

The specifications and price of OnePlus Nord 2 have been leaked ahead of its launch in India. The smartphone is expected to debut in the Indian market by the end of July 2021. If reports are to be believed the new device will be available at starting price of Rs 30,000.

According to reports by 91Mobiles and tipster Yogesh, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offered in RAM up to 12GB and up to 256GB of storage. The device will be available in combinations of 8GB+128 GB and 12GB+ 256GB variants.

Some important details about the OnePlus Nord 2 are as follows:

Display: The device will feature a 6.43 inch AMOLED display which supports a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Processor and battery: OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor. The battery of the device is 4,500 mAh and supports a fast charging of 65W.

Camera: In term of optics, the OnePlus Nord 2 gets a triple camera setup at the rear and punch hole camera at the front. The back camera comprises of 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP black and white sensor.

The front camera is a 32MP selfie camera for clicking flawless pictures and video calling.

Operating System: OnePlus Nord 2 will run Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the box.

Colours: OnePlus Nord 2 will be available in three colour variants of Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods

However, no word about the pricing of the smartphone is provided by OnePlus. Hence, the details of the prices should be taken with a pinch of salt.