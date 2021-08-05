OnePlus Nord 2 5G receiving new OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 update in India; Check features

OnePlus is reportedly rolling out a new OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 update for its recently launched Nord 2 5G in India. The new update is reported to come with system-wide stability and camera improvements.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched on July 22 and the new update is said to be the third update for the flagship smartphone.

It is the first smartphone from the company to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G update changelog

According to a report from XDA Developers, OnePlus Nord 2 5G is getting the OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 update in India and the update has brought system-wide stability improvements.

The camera on the latest OnePlus smartphone is said to be getting optimised HDR effects and improved shooting performance with the new update.

This is the third update of the mid-range smartphone.

The phone received many system, camera, and network improvements with the first update.

The OnePlus smartphone is said to have received improvements for automatic brightness, fingerprint sensor, a new ultra-resolution mode, and an optimised AI Beautification feature for the camera, among other changes.

However, the changelog for the new OxygenOS update in the report doesn’t include any Android security patch.

The update is available with firmware version 11.3.A.08 and its size is 248.6MB. As the size is big, users are advised to connect their phone to a strong Wi-Fi signal and put it on charge while updating the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Users should get a notification for the update on their devices if not they can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus hasn’t announced the update officially yet but reports suggested that it is being rolling out for users in India first.