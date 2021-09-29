OnePlus Nord 2 5G charger allegedly explodes, Company responds

OnePlus is facing one trouble after another with its Nord 2 5G phone. Soon after a Delhi-based lawyer’s OnePlus Nord 2 5G exploded in his pocket, a user from Kerala has reported that his charger exploded when it was connected to a socket for charging the phone.

The incident was revealed by a twitter thread posted by the user on the micro-blogging site.

The incident is said to have taken place in Kerala on Sunday. OnePlus acknowledged the explosion but explained that there are no faults with the device and that this time too and it caused due to external factors including voltage fluctuations.

The user also tweeted that the company has called him and promised to send a replacement charger.

The affected user is Mr Jimmy Jose , a Kerala-based software engineer, who posted on his Twitter about his OnePlus Nord 2 5G charger exploding all of a sudden.

As per the user, the explosion allegedly resulted in a “huge sound” and “blew up” the socket that it was connected to. However, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G phone was still working fine, according to the user. The user said that he did not sustain any serious injuries but was in shock.

The user said that when he contacted the OnePlus Support team and told them about the incident, they asked him to visit a customer care centre.

After he submitted the charger, one of the executives at the centre told the user that the incident happened due to short circuit. He also said that the technicians said that it wasn’t an explosion.

The service centre also promised to provide its replacement, but he had not received it yet. After the user posted the incident on twitter, OnePlus reached out to the user hours later and said that, “We take any claim like this very seriously. The user has handed over the damaged OnePlus Charger to our service centre and has been offered a replacement.”

The company has also stated that, “OnePlus chargers contain built-in capacitors which control and store energy. In this case, after a thorough analysis, the capacitors have remained intact concluding that the blast has been caused by external factors such as voltage fluctuations.”

The statement added that OnePlus strongly urges users to follow safety precautions and warnings specified in its user manual.

Earlier this month, a Delhi-based lawyer alleged that a OnePlus Nord 2 5G exploded in his gown. In response, OnePlus said that the user refused to cooperate with the investigation team so they failed to perform a “proper diagnosis” of the device. The company later sent a legal notice to the user for giving “self-contradictory and false statements” with a “malicious and mala fide intent” to harm its reputation.

Prior to this, another user also reported a similar incident where the OnePlus Nord 2 5G had allegedly exploded in a purse just days after it was purchased. OnePlus has clarified that the incident was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in July with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging through the bundled Warp Charge 65 charger.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G costs Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB while the 12GB RAM + 256GB options is priced at and Rs 34,999.