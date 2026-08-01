OnePlus N6x with a 7,000mAh battery debuts in India

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OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus N6x handset in India as a more affordable version of the OnePlus N6, which was introduced late last month. The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, a 6.8-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution, and a 7,000mAh battery.

Specifications

The OnePlus N6x comes equipped with a 6.8-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The storage can also be expanded through a dedicated microSD card slot.

The OnePlus N6x comes equipped with a large 7,000mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the device can deliver up to 20.56 hours of continuous video streaming on a single charge.

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Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Price, colour options

The OnePlus N6x has a starting price of Rs 18,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. The smartphone is offered in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue color options.

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