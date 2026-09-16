OnePlus N6 Lite launch date confirmed, to feature a 7,000mAh battery

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OnePlus has officially announced the official launch date of the OnePlus N6 Lite. OnePlus has also revealed some key features of the upcoming phone. According to OnePlus, the device will arrive with a 7,000mAh battery on September 22.

The N6 Lite wil make it’s debut as the latest addition to the company’s N series lineup in India, which already has the OnePlus N6 and the OnePlus N6x. O

The company has also setup a microsite on it’s OnePlus India website. The brand has confirmed that the budget 4G smartphone will feature a 120Hz display and a 50MP primary rear camera.

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The phone is also confirmed to carry an IP64 rating and MIL STD 810H certification.

OnePlus will be offered in two color options and can be purchased through Amazon and OnePlus’ official online store. According to the microsite, the OnePlus N6 Lite will be priced below Rs 18,000 in India.

OnePlus is expected to reveal more details about the phone ahead of the launch next week.

Also Read: India to get OnePlus 16r as next flagship model, to miss out on OnePlus 16