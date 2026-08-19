OnePlus hikes prices of Nord 6, Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite, and other smartphones in India

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OnePlus has reportedly hiked the prices of several smartphones in the mid-range and budget category in India amid the rising memory and storage component costs. The price revision has affected models like the Nord 6, Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus N6 and OnePlus N6x.

The smartphone prices have also been revised on the official site of the company in the country. The rising memory and storage component price has forced many smartphone makers across the industry to hike prices of it’s models.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite has received the highest price hike of up to Rs ,000, that changed the base 6GB + 128GB variant’s price price from Rs 25,999 to Rs 28,999 with a cost hike of Rs 3,000. The 8GB + 128GB model is now priced at Rs 30,999, also reflecting a Rs 3,000 hike. Meanwhile, the top-end 8GB + 256GB version has become Rs 4,000 more expensive and is now available for Rs 34,999.

Meanwhile, the popular OnePlus Nord 6 5G has received a Rs 2,000 price increase across both available variants. With the price revision, the 8GB + 256GB model is now costs at Rs 46,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 52,999.

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The OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G lineup has also become more expensive. The 6GB + 128GB model is now listed at Rs 28,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are now priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively.

The OnePlus N6 now starts at Rs 24,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs 26,999. The OnePlus N6x has also seen a Rs 2,000 increase, with the 4GB + 64GB model now costing Rs 20,999 and the 4GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 22,999.

OnePlus Nord 6( 8GB + 256GB ): Rs 44,999-Rs 46,999

OnePlus Nord 6 (12GB + 256GB): Rs 50,999-Rs 52,999

OnePlus Nord CE 6(8GB + 128GB): Rs 35,999-Rs 37,999

OnePlus Nord CE 6(8GB + 256GB): Rs 39,999-Rs 41,999

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite(6GB + 128GB): Rs 25,999- Rs 28,999

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite (8GB + 128GB): Rs 27,999-Rs 30,999

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite (8GB + 256GB): Rs 30,999-Rs 34,999

OnePlus N6(4GB + 128GB): Rs 22,999-Rs 24,999

OnePlus N6(6GB + 128GB): Rs 24,999-Rs 26,999

OnePlus N6x(4GB + 64GB):Rs 18,999-Rs 20,999

OnePlus N6x(4GB + 128GB): Rs 20,999-Rs 22,999

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