OnePlus Glacier Battery: This massive 6100mAh battery with 100W fast charging to be offered in flagship devices

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has announced its massive 6100mAh battery that will be introduced in its upcoming flagship devices. The battery is known as OnePlus Glacier Battery and it will be offered in the upcoming flagship devices of the company. The OnePlus Glacier Battery has been developed by OnePlus in collaboration with Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL).

OnePlus will be offering its upcoming flagship OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in China with a massive 6100 mAh battery. The fast charging that will be offered on the battery is 100W. Not only the company has ensured a massive battery but has also ensured that the size is thin and light. The battery will be the biggest battery offered by the company to date. This means that you can use your device without worrying about anything else.

For those who are unknown, smartphone manufacturer Samsung offers a 4000mAh battery in its Samsung Galaxy S24 device (which is a flagship).

OnePlus offers a 5400mAh battery on the OnePlus 12 while the OnePlus 12R offers a 5500mAh battery. Both the devices also offer fast charging.