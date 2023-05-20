OnePlus Fold, Oppo Find N3 tipped to share similar features

OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3 are expected to launch later this year. Both the upcoming foldable smartphones are tipped to share similar specifications.

OnePlus unveiled it’s foldable phone at the Cloud 11 event earlier this year. The company had also confirmed that the phone would launch in Q3 2023. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find N3 is expected to be launched as the successor of the Oppo Find N2.

According to previous leaks, both the foldable phones will likely share the same camera used in the Oppo Find X6, which sports a 50-megapixel triple setup at the back.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared that both the upcoming OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3 will share several key identical specifications, including design.

Both the OnePlus Fold and the Oppo Find N3 is rumoured to feature an 8-inch QHD+ OLED primary display panel each with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The outer display could be a 6.5-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080) panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Both handsets are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and fastest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The OnePlus Fold will reportedly feature a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens. Both the OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3 handsets will reportedly sport two 32-megapixel selfie camera sensors each.

The OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3 models are expected to pack 4,800mAh battery units with 80W wired fast charging support.

The Google Pixel Fold and the Tecno Phantom V Fold were recently launched earlier this year.