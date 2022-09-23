OnePlus Diwali Sale 2022: Big discounts on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, and Nord 2T

OnePlus Diwali sale 2022 has began from yesterday. The sale will continue until Sept 30. The popular Chinese mobile manufacturer is offering heavy discounts on various products including the recently launched OnePlus 10T.

We have listed some of the best deals OnePlus is offering on some of its smartphones across the lineup.

OnePlus 10 Pro discount

OnePlus 10 Pro is selling at a discounted price of Rs 61,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage and the 12GB + 256GB storage model is available at price of Rs 66,999. Additionally, OnePlus is also offering Rs 6000 instant bank discount to customers who makes the transactions with Axis Bank Card and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner stores and via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon.in. Furthermore, user can also avail additional discount by opting for the exchange offer and get up to 10,000 exchange value for their old OnePlus and iPhone smartphones.

OnePlus 10R discount

The OnePlus 10R is now available at a discounted price of Rs 32,999. In additionally, buyers can get up to Rs 3000 instant bank discount via Axis Bank Card and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner stores and via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon.in. The OnePlus and iPhone users can also exchange their older smartphones to get an additional exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T discount

OnePlus has listed the Nord 2T with heavy discount and offers. Customers can buy the OnePlus Nord 2T with up to Rs 4,000 discount by buying it with Axis Bank cards on OnePlus.in and offline partner stores. On the other hand, the SBI Credit cardholders can get up to Rs 4,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on Amazon.in.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 discount

OnePlus Nord CE 2 is selling with an instant discount of Rs 500 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partner stores. Axis Bank cardholders can avail an additional Rs 1,500 off on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and other offline partner stores for OnePlus Nord CE 2. The buyers with SBI Credit card can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on Amazon.in.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G discount

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is also up for grabs with discount and bank offers. Consumers can get an instant discount of Rs 500 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partner stores. Axis Bank cardholders can avail additional Rs 1,500 off on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and other offline partner stores. SBI Credit cardholders can avail a discount of Rs 1,500 on Amazon.in.