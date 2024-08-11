OnePlus Buds Pro 3 latest leak gives us an insight into the specifications of the device

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is expected to launch its flagship wireless earbuds i.e. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 soon. Even though the manufacturer has not yet revealed the launch of these earbuds in India. The latest leak by tipster Yogesh Brar gives us a hint about what the device will offer for the users. It is expected that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be more premium as compared to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

When it comes to the finishing touch of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 it gets a new vegan leather touch. The smartphone manufacturer has shared a cryptic X post about the launch of a new audio device. The Chinese smartphone maker also offers its community members in India, Europe, and North America a chance to review the product.

Pricing wise, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is expected to have a retail price of Rs 13,999. For those who are unknown, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has a retail price of Rs 11,999. It was reported earlier by Smartprix that it will have a dual driver setup with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. It also supports LHDC 5.0 codec.

The Buds Pro 3 will offer 50dB of noise cancellation. This means that the voice calls as well as music will be better as compared to the predecessor. The earbuds is said to offer 43 hours of battery life on the case. The leak reveals that the earbuds will offer 5 hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charge. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will offer IP55 splash and dust resistance and 5.4 version of Bluetooth.