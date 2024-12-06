OnePlus announces lifetime warranty for smartphone displays with green Line

OnePlus will now offer lifetime warranty against the green line for all devices. The OnePlus smartphone users who face a green line issue will now don’t have to worry about the display replacement as the company will offer it for free. The announcement was made by OnePlus India CEO.

The green line issue on device was faced by many OnePlus users in India. Now, the OnePlus device including both the new and older ones, facing green line issue will be able to get the lifetime warranty offer.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is currently trying to expand its service centers across the country to make it easier for customers. OnePlus aims to increase the number of service centers in India by 50% under the Project Starlight by 2026.

Along with that, OnePlus has also highlighted the advancements it is bringing on the display technology. The company said that it has integrated the Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer, which utilises superior PVX edge-sealing materials in all of its AMOLED displays. PVX will make the display extremely durable, resulting in a better experience for the customers.

Ramagopala Reddy P, OnePlus India Vice President, said that “We understand the unique climate challenges posed by prolonged high temperatures and humidity faced by Indian users, and we’ve worked diligently to ensure that OnePlus devices can meet those demands. With the PVX Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer as a key component of our Green Line Worry-Free Solution, we are committed to delivering a superior display experience that stands the test of time.”

The company has also performed “Double 85” test, which is one of the key tests to improve the screen quality. Under this test, the device’s display is tested in temperatures of 85°C and 85% humidity for extended periods, multiple times.

Meanwhile, the company gearing up to launch several new products including OnePlus Pad soon.