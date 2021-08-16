OnePlus announces 50 percent discount for OnePlus 9, but it comes with conditions

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has announced a great discount deal for the OnePlus 9. As per the deal, the company will offer the smartphone at half the price.

But it comes with some certain conditions as thee 50 percent off deal is only available on T-mobile in the United States.

The company has posted a tweet with a caption that reads “Half off. Literally. Get the OnePlus 9 for 50% OFF.” OnePlus also shared a video which says, “Two is better than one…50% off on OnePlus 9”. The video shows two units of the OnePlus 9 were stacked together which looks like a foldable phone.

You can also buy the OnePlus 9 in India with several discount offers available as well. The discount offers are listed bellow.

OnePlus 9 price in India

OnePlus 9 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage model and 12GB RAM + 256GB of storage variant costs Rs 54,999. The smartphone comes in three colour options including Astral black, Arctic sky, and Winter mist.

You can buy the smartphone from Amazon India website or OnePlus official website.

Customers who are buying the OnePlus 9 smartphone with HDFC bank credit cards and EMI transactions can get a Rs 3000 off. You can also get up to 10 percent cashback on select American Express cards, and up to 12 months no cost EMI with HDFC bank cards in India.

OnePlus 9 specifications

The OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display that has 1080×2400 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ration and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11 with Oxygen Os 11 on top.

The smartphone is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone has storae expansion support.

The OnePlus 9 packs a triple rear camera system including a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 50-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 2-megapixel monochrome camera and dual LED flash. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

OnePlus 9 is backed by a 4500mAh battery paired with a 65T Warp Charge out-of-the-box.