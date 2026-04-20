OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra to debut along with a dedicated gaming controller on April 28

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Oneplus has revealed the launch date and some of the key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. According to OnePlus, the Ace 6 Ultra will arrive in the Chinese market on April 28, 2026. The Ace 6 Ultra will be the latest addition to the OnePlus Ace 6 lineup.

In addition to the launch date, the brand has also revealed that it will also launch a dedicated gaming controller for the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus has shared an image of the smartphone with the gaming controller. The picture shows the gaming controller with four physical buttons and is said to be tailored for shooting games.

The controller will also act like an case for the Ace 6 Ultra with four rear-mounted buttons with up to a 1,000Hz polling rate and support for a magnetic cooling fan.

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It also gets ergonomic grips, a bottom-mounted USB Type-C port, and a built-in gaming antenna.

The company has also confirmed the key specs of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. It will come with a Dimensity 9500 chipset, a 165Hz refresh rate display, and an 8,600mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

It is also confirmed to feature a 50MP primary rear camera sensor, up to an IP69K dust and water resistance rating, and run Android 16-based ColorOS 16.