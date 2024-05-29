OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Leaked on the Web, see Key specifications and Design Details

The OnePlus Ace 3 was launched earlier this year, and rumors suggest that a Pro version of this device could be on the way with surprising new updates. The company has not yet commented on the details of this model or revealed details about the launch. In a recent leak, Digital Chat Station revealed some specifications and design details that give us a glimpse of what the OnePlus Ace 3 could be.

Digital Chat Station revealed on the web some images that the OnePlus Ace 3 could arrive with some design revisions compared to the previous model OnePlus Ace 3. The leak indicates that the OnePlus Ace 3 could have materials such as ceramic, glass, and leather. Some rumors suggest that the ceramic model features a white back, while the glass variant could come with a shiny silver finish.

Rumors also suggest that the Ace 3 Pro may have a textured body and the rear camera may be seamlessly fused with a side frame, unlike the dual-layer seam of previous models. The tipster also mentions an “intermediate meta frame” and a “large round decoration” for the camera on the rear panel. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro could move away from the circular camera module seen on the previous OnePlus 12 and 11 models.

OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications

The tipster suggests the screen is a 6.78-inch curved-edge panel supplied by BOE, with a resolution of 1.6K (2,780X1,264), and can refresh at 120Hz. This new device may have a little more pixels and space. So far there is no information about brightness.

This phone’s battery won’t just be big. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to feature a larger 6,100mAh battery bank and last for two days.

Rumors also say that this phone may have an 8th and 3rd generation Snapdragon chip as basic specifications, this will complement 16GB of RAM and maybe 20% more than its predecessor, the GPU and 25% more powerful. As for the internal memory of the OnePlus Ace 3, it is expected to have a storage capacity of up to 1 TB. As for the camera, it can maintain the same torque of 50MP on the main sensors and 16MP on the secondary sensors.

