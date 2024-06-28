OnePlus Ace 3 Pro launched: Gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, IP65 rating and 6100mAh battery

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has launched its latest smartphone OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in the Chinese market and the device occupies the slot just below the OnePlus 12. The device offers a powerful Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is powered by a massive 6100mAh and a 100W wired fast charging support.

The device gets RAM options from 12GB to 24GB and the price ranges from CNY 3199 and CNY 4399. We have mentioned the price and configuration of the devices below.

RAM Storage Price 12GB 256GB CNY 3199 16GB 256GB CNY 3499 16GB 512GB CNY 3799 24GB 1TB CNY 4399

Specifications

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro offers a massive 6100 mAh battery that the company calls Glacier battery. This feature has been a major highlight of the device as it for the first time that a device from OnePlus is having a massive battery. The device supports 100W fast charging support too. The device will be offered with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The company has claimed that the background apps can be run up to 72 hours. When it comes to storage options the device gets up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage and Software updates are up to four years. When it comes to the battery specifications, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro gets a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50MP primary camera along with an optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera is paired with an 8MP secondary camera along with 2MP macro shooter. The front camera on the device is 16MP.

The Ace 3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score of 2,326,659. The display is a 6.78-inch BOE S1 curved-edge display with refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity features on the smartphone include features like 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. The Ace 3 Pro also gets IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro launch is India is yet unknown.