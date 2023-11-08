OnePlus Ace 3 might offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset; Launch in Q1 2024

OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch in Q1 2024 and the device is currently under testing. According to the latest Geekbench scorecard, the device is will have a model number of PDJD110 and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device will be the successor to the OnePlus Ace 2 and will be known as the OnePlus 12R in the global markets.

The OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to offer an OLED display with 1.5K resolution and might offer a 120Hz refresh rate. According to recent information by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the device will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. According to the tipster, the device will offer a massive 5500mAh battery that is capable of 100W fast charging. The information shared by the tipster matches the information shared by Geekbench and 3C certification websites.

The OnePlus Ace 2 was launched in February 2023, so we can expect the Ace 3 around Feb 2024.

In case you are wondering about the amount of update, the Ace 3 receives over its predecessor; we have mentioned its details.

OnePlus Ace 2 offers a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. We get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU. The front camera is 16MP and is placed in a punch-hole cutout. The rear camera setup includes 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro sensor. The device gets 12GB/16GB of RAM with 256GB/512GB of storage. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.