OnePlus Ace 2 Pro spotted on Geekbench ahead of rumoured August launch

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro flagship phone is rumored to launch in China in August. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 16 GB of RAM.

The Ace 2 Pro has been listed on Geekbench 6 with model number PJA110. The listing confirms that the device is powered by the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which tops at 3.19GHz. The listing has also revealed the results of single-core test and multi-core test. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has reportedly got a score of 1574 in the single-core test and 5071 in the multi-core test.

The Geekbench listing also shows that the device will be packed with 16 GB of RAM. It will run on Android 13 with a layer of ColorOS 13.1 on top, which was seen on other OnePlus phones in China.

Some reports have claimed that the device will be equipped with the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which operates at 3.36GHz, whereas some other sources have claimed that it will have the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

We have also received other leak reports about the device which have suggested some of the phone’s key specifications. Check them here.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro specifications (expected)

According to reports, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.74-inch curved-edged OLED display with a high 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For security, it will have an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device’s topmost variant is expected to offer 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone is said to be equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery that supports 150W charging.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The back panel of the device is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper.