OnePlus 9T is expected to be launched as the successor to the OnePlus 8T. Like its predecessor it is also likely make its debut alone this year without the OnePlus 9T Pro.

The specifications of the phone has surfaced online which means it is only a matter of time before the phone goes official.

A new leak on Weibo made by TechDroider has hinted that only the OnePlus 9T will be launched this year with impressive specifications. This leak has given us the chance to take our first look on whats to expect for the upcoming phone.

As per reports of 91Mobiles, the new leak has specified some of the display features of the upcoming phone.

The OnePlus 9T is tipped to feature a Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p FHD+ resolution.

Additionally, the tipster has also claimed that there will be no OnePlus 9T Pro launching this year.

Last year, OnePlus did not launch the OnePlus 8T Pro as it offered all the pro features in the OnePlus 8 Pro. So the same thing may happen with the OnePlus 9T Pro this year.

The OnePlus 9 Pro features a Fluid AMOLED LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It also comes with quad cameras backed by Hasselblad, and 65W fast wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.

The upcoming OnePlus 9T is expected to feature mostly similar specifications as the OnePlus 9 Pro, but it may have some diffrent advanced features. The phone could be priced between the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Currently, the company is planning to introduce the OnePlus Nord CE 5G via Amazon in India soon.