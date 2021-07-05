OnePlus 9T Specifications tipped ahead of its launch in 2021, might feature a 108MP Hasselblad camera

Since the launch of OnePlus 9 series, smartphone users are eagerly waiting for the launch of OnePlus 9T. Recently, a tipster has revealed major specifications of that the OnePlus 9T which is expected to release in third quarter of 2021.

However, OnePlus, the smartphone maker has not made any official notification or announcement about the specifications of the upcoming device. Hence, users are expected to take the information with a pinch of salt.

According to the tweet by tipster (@imailisa0825), the OnePlus 9T will feature a 108MP primary camera from Hasselblad. Hence it is expected that the OnePlus 9T will be a darling for photography enthusiasts. The rear camera setup with be a quad camera setup. However, the tipster did not reveal any other details about the camera.

It is also tipped that the device will run Oppo’s ColorOS instead of OnePlus’s Oxygen OS.

It is important to note that OnePlus 9 Pro is equipped with a 48MP triple rear cameras manufactured by Hasselblad. Keeping in mind about the history of OnePlus ‘T-series’ it is expected that specifications of the Y-series will be upgraded.

However, the price at which the OnePlus 9 Pro will be available for the users remains unknown till date. We are eagerly waiting for OnePlus to announce the specifications, launch date and price of this flagship device soon.